Dubai: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina is offering an innovative service to support worshippers: The Children’s Nursery Centre.

Located in the northeastern section of the mosque, the centre provides a secure, educational and enjoyable environment for young visitors, allowing parents to focus on their worship with peace of mind.

Operated by a dedicated team of trained professionals, the centre provides a range of services for children, including lessons on Islamic values and the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The centre is equipped with a comprehensive security system, including surveillance cameras, and requires identification, residence, or a passport for children to enter or exit, ensuring their safety at all times.

Image Credit: Source: SPA

In addition to caregiving, the centre offers a variety of educational programmes designed to develop children’s cognitive and creative skills. Interactive activities help instill religious and moral values while fostering an engaging learning environment. Children are also exposed to the history of Medina and the life of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) through innovative games and visual displays tailored to their age group.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to provide a welcoming and comprehensive experience for all visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, ensuring that both worshippers and their children can benefit from their time in Medina. Image Credit: Source: SPA

The centre, which operates daily from 5AM to 11PM, covers 268 square meters and can accommodate a large number of children. Since its launch, the center has hosted more than 7,100 children from 69 different nationalities between August 22 and October 31, 2024.