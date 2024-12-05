Cairo: Saudi religious authorities have drawn attention of Muslim worshippers to the authorised schedules set for men and women to visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace be Upon Him) is located in Islam's second holiest mosque in Medina.

Separate daily timings are set for male and female worshippers, who are required to book in advance to visit the revered site, according to the General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia.

The state agency pointed out that electronic registration to obtain the advance permit for the visit is conducted via the "Nusuk" or "Tawkklna" apps to ensure smooth procedures and quality services.

The daily visit schedule for women runs as follows: after the dawn prayers until 11am; and after the Eisha (evening) prayers until 2am.

For male worshippers, the schedule spread over two periods starts from 2am to the dawn prayers; and from 11.30am until the Eisha prayers.

A visit permit is issued every 365 days for the same worshipper, according to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

After undertaking the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest place in Mecca, many pilgrims would head to Medina to perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque.

More than 10 million Muslims visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa this year, according to recent official Saudi figures.

The figure marked a 26 per cent increase against last year. The visitors included 5.8 million male worshippers and 4.7 million females. Due to seamless services, the waiting time for access to the site has been cut to one hour.

Last year, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque. The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the mosque, officials said at the time.