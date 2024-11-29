Image Credit: The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: Muslims planning to perform the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia are advised to be on guard while doing financial transactions including money transfers.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has said that such dealings must be conducted through accredited and trustworthy outlets.

Accordingly, pilgrims must deal with licensed foreign exchange offices and shun dealing with persons or unofficial entities, the ministry said.

“On receiving and transferring money, make sure you check the business licence and the exchange rates,” it added in an X post.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims of the necessity of getting a receipt documenting the conducted transaction.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, began in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

More than 13 million Muslims performed Umrah last year with Saudi plans to raise the number to 15 million by next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, recently introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.