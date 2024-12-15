The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation government's approval of a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, describing it as a new chapter in a series of Israeli attacks on Syrian territories and a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to stop its attacks on Syrian lands and adhere to international legitimacy resolutions, as well as to stand in solidarity to counter its opportunistic plans.