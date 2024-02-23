Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned visitors and residents against participating in the upcoming Hajj season 2024 without obtaining necessary permits.
To ensure the smooth operation of this system and to mitigate potential violations, stringent penalties have been introduced.
Collaborating with the General Directorate of Passports, Saudi authorities have established severe consequences for individuals found to be violating Hajj regulations.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that performing Hajj without obtaining necessary permits is illegal and attracts a fine of 50,000 Saudi riyals.
Additionally, individuals caught transporting pilgrims without proper permits will also be slapped with a fine of up to SR 50,000.
Expatriates found guilty of such violations will be jailed for six months, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia. They will be prohibited from reentering the country for 10 years.
Additionally, those violating regulations will face public discreditation through media channels.