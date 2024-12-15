Dubai: Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, the legendary percussionist and multiple Grammy award winner, remains in critical condition at a San Francisco hospital due to serious heart-related ailments. His family and close associates have urged the media to refrain from spreading unverified news after false reports of his demise surfaced on Sunday.

Hussain, 73, has been in the hospital's intensive care unit for over two weeks, confirmed his manager Nirmala Bachani, according to Indian media. Several media outlets reported his death late Sunday, prompting widespread tributes, including posts from Union Ministers and Chief Ministers on social media platform X. However, Hussain's family swiftly denied the claims.

"My brother is deeply ill at this time. We are asking for all his fans around India and around the world to pray for him, to pray for his health. But as one of India's greatest-ever exports, do not finish him off just yet," Zakir Hussain's sister, Khurshid Aulia, told Press Trust of India. She also criticized the misinformation circulating online, saying, "He is very, very critical, but he's still with us. I feel so bad watching all this wrong information on Facebook."

Ameer Aulia, Hussain's nephew, also addressed the rumors via X: "I am Zakir Hussain's nephew, and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation? He is in a serious condition, and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health."

Renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, a close friend of Hussain, told the media, "He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation."

Following the denial from the family, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting deleted its earlier tribute post on X.

Born in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain is the eldest son of tabla legend Ustad Allah Rakha and has carved a global reputation for his unparalleled artistry and virtuosity. Known for his innovation and technical brilliance, Hussain's illustrious career began when, at just 13, he independently accepted his first concert booking—a story he once fondly shared.

Hussain's exceptional talent and influence have made him a household name worldwide. Describing his performance at Carnegie Hall in 2009, The New York Times wrote, "Zakir Hussain, the peerless North Indian tabla player, favors an impish strain of virtuosity... a fearsome technician but also a whimsical inventor, devoted to exuberant play."