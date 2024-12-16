ADEK, in collaboration with leading universities in the UAE, has designed these camps primarily for high school students. Participants will gain hands-on experience in AI, machine learning, and programming through various specialised programmes.

How to register

Visit this link from ADEK - https://bit.ly/SBCENG and scroll down until you see the AI Boot camps section and then choose which camp you want to enrol your child in and click on the ‘Register Now’ form. This will take you to a registration form from the university or organisation that is offering the camp.

AI Discovery Programme

Students will create entry-level AI models, build data visualisation pipelines, and explore ethical AI practices.

• Grades: 11–12 / Years 12–13

• Dates: December 16 to 19

• Timings: 10am – 2pm

• Delivered by: Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence

Prompt Engineering

Participants will learn the fundamentals of prompt engineering, design AI prompts for optimal performance, and gain insights into ethical challenges in AI.

• Grades: 10–12 / Years 11–13

• Dates: December16 to 20

• Timings: 9am – 3:30pm

• Delivered by: UAE University (Al Ain, College of IT)

Creating with AI: Envisioning the Future of the UAE

This programme challenges participants to imagine the UAE’s future by generating creative outputs using text and image-based AI tools.

• Grades: 10–12 / Years 11–13

• Dates: 16–20 December

• Timings: 10am to 3pm (Friday until 5pm)

• Delivered by: NYU Abu Dhabi

AI for a Sustainable Future

Participants will delve into machine learning, neural networks, and AI tools, applying them to real-world challenges. Admission requires passing assessments in mathematics, Python, and an interview.

• Grade: 11 / Year 12

• Dates: December 16 to 20

• Timings: 9am – 3pm

• Delivered by: Khalifa University

AI Winter Camps

These camps offer students a practical introduction to AI concepts, enabling them to create solutions using no-code platforms.

• Grades: 9–12 / Years 10–13

• Dates:

o December 16 to 20 (Abu Dhabi Campus)

o December 23 to 27 (Al Ain Campus)

• Timings: 9am to 1pm

• Delivered by: Abu Dhabi University

Data Science and AI

Students will explore essential data science tools and create simple AI models for practical applications.

• Grades: 11–12 / Years 12–13

• Dates: December 16 to 20 and December23 to 27

• Timings: 9am to 3.30pm

• Delivered by: UAE University (Al Ain, College of IT)

AI for Tomorrow: Shaping the Future of the UAE

Held at 42 Abu Dhabi’s Discovery Piscine, this immersive camp includes an AI Hackathon, along with hands-on coding and AI learning.