Dubai: If you want to equip your children with the tools for a promising future, learning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) is key. These skills not only open doors to future job opportunities but also teach critical technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and the ethical and responsible use of AI.
This winter break, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced a ‘School Break Camps Programme’. Among the offerings are AI Boot camps, completely free of charge, though registration is required.
ADEK, in collaboration with leading universities in the UAE, has designed these camps primarily for high school students. Participants will gain hands-on experience in AI, machine learning, and programming through various specialised programmes.
How to register
Visit this link from ADEK - https://bit.ly/SBCENG and scroll down until you see the AI Boot camps section and then choose which camp you want to enrol your child in and click on the ‘Register Now’ form. This will take you to a registration form from the university or organisation that is offering the camp.
AI Discovery Programme
Students will create entry-level AI models, build data visualisation pipelines, and explore ethical AI practices.
• Grades: 11–12 / Years 12–13
• Dates: December 16 to 19
• Timings: 10am – 2pm
• Delivered by: Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence
Prompt Engineering
Participants will learn the fundamentals of prompt engineering, design AI prompts for optimal performance, and gain insights into ethical challenges in AI.
• Grades: 10–12 / Years 11–13
• Dates: December16 to 20
• Timings: 9am – 3:30pm
• Delivered by: UAE University (Al Ain, College of IT)
Creating with AI: Envisioning the Future of the UAE
This programme challenges participants to imagine the UAE’s future by generating creative outputs using text and image-based AI tools.
• Grades: 10–12 / Years 11–13
• Dates: 16–20 December
• Timings: 10am to 3pm (Friday until 5pm)
• Delivered by: NYU Abu Dhabi
AI for a Sustainable Future
Participants will delve into machine learning, neural networks, and AI tools, applying them to real-world challenges. Admission requires passing assessments in mathematics, Python, and an interview.
• Grade: 11 / Year 12
• Dates: December 16 to 20
• Timings: 9am – 3pm
• Delivered by: Khalifa University
AI Winter Camps
These camps offer students a practical introduction to AI concepts, enabling them to create solutions using no-code platforms.
• Grades: 9–12 / Years 10–13
• Dates:
o December 16 to 20 (Abu Dhabi Campus)
o December 23 to 27 (Al Ain Campus)
• Timings: 9am to 1pm
• Delivered by: Abu Dhabi University
Data Science and AI
Students will explore essential data science tools and create simple AI models for practical applications.
• Grades: 11–12 / Years 12–13
• Dates: December 16 to 20 and December23 to 27
• Timings: 9am to 3.30pm
• Delivered by: UAE University (Al Ain, College of IT)
AI for Tomorrow: Shaping the Future of the UAE
Held at 42 Abu Dhabi’s Discovery Piscine, this immersive camp includes an AI Hackathon, along with hands-on coding and AI learning.
• Grades: 10–12 / Years 11–13
• Dates: December 16 to 27
• Timings: 9am to 3pm
• Delivered by: 42 Abu Dhabi