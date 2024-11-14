Guidelines for school fee increases in Abu Dhabi

If a private school in Abu Dhabi wishes to increase tuition fees, it must submit clear, accurate applications as per specific timelines set by ADEK. Here are the requirements they need to meet:

Standard school fee increase conditions

- Hold a valid school licence at the start of the academic year.

- Operate continuously for a minimum of three years.

- Submit financial audit reports for the previous two academic years, prepared and approved according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

- Apply during the designated fee increase window set by ADEK.

Exceptional school fee increases:

Schools may not increase tuition by more than 15 per cent in exceptional cases and must meet additional conditions before seeking ADEK’s approval for these requests. To qualify, schools must:

- Document operating losses for the last two consecutive academic years, confirmed by an auditor.

- Maintain an occupancy rate of at least 80 per cent.

- Have been operational for a minimum of three academic years.

- Hold a valid school licence at the start of the academic year.

- Submit audited financial statements for the previous two academic years.

If approved, schools may implement only one exceptional fee increase per academic year.

For embassy-run schools, the conditions differ slightly, requiring justification, approval from the governing board, and endorsement from the embassy or consulate. ADEK reserves the right to deny any standard or exceptional tuition fee increases if these conditions are not fully met.

Transparent fee structure for parents

Schools are required to break down their ADEK-approved fees into specific categories for transparency. These categories include:

- Tuition fees

- Educational resource fees

- Uniform fees

- Transportation fees

- Extracurricular activity fees

Schools can organise and categorise these fees at their discretion but must disclose all details to parents during the registration process.

a. Board examination fees

Schools may also charge justified fees to cover board exam administration, including document processing, invigilation, mailing etc., if applicable. Separate board exam fees, applicable grade levels, and any associated administration costs should be clearly identified on the school website.

b. School fee waivers

Schools may waive fees for items like devices, textbooks, and uniforms for students using second-hand items (such as resold or donated) that meet current school requirements, such as updated book editions and current uniform designs.

c. Tuition fee payment instalments

Schools are required to publish a detailed fee payment schedule on their websites and enter into agreements with parents to adhere to this schedule. Schools should offer three or more equal payment instalments (for example, three, four, or 10 payments) each academic year. The first instalment may be collected up to one month before the start of the school year.

d. Registration fee cap

Schools may charge up to five per cent of the ADEK-approved tuition fees as a registration fee, applicable only to enrolled students. This fee can be collected up to four months before the start of the academic year.

Handling of late fees or non-payment of school fees

Schools must maintain confidentiality regarding late fees or non-payment of fees to protect students from unnecessary attention and to avoid embarrassment. This information should not be disclosed to students, even in cases of suspension.

What actions can a school take?

1. Warning notices: Schools should issue three consecutive warning notices to parents, each spaced at least one week apart.

2. Temporary suspension: Following the issuance of three warning notices, schools may suspend a student for up to three days, no more than once per term, in response to non-payment of fees.

3. Withholding reports or re-enrollment: Schools may withhold examination reports, transfer certificates, or prevent re-enrolment until all outstanding fees are paid.