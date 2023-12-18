Who can offer private tuitions?

- Registered teachers in government or private schools

- Employees in the government and private sectors

- Unemployed individuals

- School students aged 15 to 18

- University students.

Documents required

Depending on which category you apply under, the documents required will vary.

1. Student category (university student/school student):

• A certificate of continuity of study for a student in the secondary stage/indicating that the student is enrolled at the university.

• The student’s last academic certificate.

• No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the guardian.

• Certificate of good conduct.

• Medical fitness certificate.

• Valid identification documents (passport/residence visa/Emirates ID).

• A clear personal photo with a white background.

2. Unemployed category:

• Latest academic degree.

• Certificate of good conduct.

• Valid identification documents (passport/residence visa/Emirates ID).

• Medical fitness certificate.

• Experience certificate (if any).

• A clear personal photo with a white background

3. Workers in different sectors:

• Latest academic degree.

• Certificate of good conduct.

• No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer.

• Medical fitness certificate.

• Experience certificate (if any).

• Valid identification documents (passport/residence visa/Emirates ID).

• A clear personal photo with a white background.

4. A teacher registered in a public or private school:

• Certificate of good conduct.

• No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer.

• Medical fitness certificate.

• Experience certificate (if any).

• Valid identification documents (passport/residence visa/Emirates ID).

• A clear personal photo with a white background.

How to apply for the permit

- Visit the webpage: https://publicservices.mohre.gov.ae/UserNotifications/MohrePrivateTeacherWorkPermit

- Enter your Emirates ID number and then click on ‘Send OTP’ (One-time password).

The system will then show you some of the details on your file with the Ministry, including your full name, nationality, date of birth and phone number.

- You will then have four categories under which you can apply for the permit:

• Student category (university student/school student).

• Category of the unemployed.

• Category of workers in different sectors.

• A teacher registered in a public or private school.



Select the category relevant to you and upload the required documents.

- Download the ‘Code of Conduct’ document next, sign it and upload a digital copy to attach to your application.

- Click on ‘Submit’.

According to MOHRE, the application will be processed within five working days.

If you face issues with your application, you can reach out to MOHRE through their support website - https://support.mohre.gov.ae/ - or by calling them on 600 590000.

What happens if my application is declined?

According to MOHRE, if an application is declined, it may be resubmitted after a period of six months.

How long is the permit valid for?

Once your application is approved, your permit will be valid for two years, and needs to be renewed accordingly.

What are the permit fees?

The permit application is free of cost.

If I get a licence, can I work from my home country?

According to MOHRE, this is also an option available to residents, provided that your UAE residence visa is valid, and you comply with the agreements between the two parties.

Can I use this permit to take online classes?

According to MOHRE, this permit covers both online and in-person activities.

Is there a cap on number of students I can tutor?