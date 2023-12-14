Dubai: Selling your car in Dubai is now even easier because you can complete the entire process online, including the transfer of the vehicle plate ownership.

According to an announcement made by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday, December 12 , the process can be completed on your phone with two apps - ‘Dubai Drive’ and UAE Pass .

If you don’t have a UAE Pass account yet, click here to find out how you can register.

How does it work?

While earlier most of the process of transferring a car’s ownership could be completed online, the seller still had to visit an RTA customer happiness centre to hand over the number plate to finalise the transfer of ownership. With the updated process, sellers no longer need to make a physical trip to a centre.

However, to use the service of transferring vehicle plate ownership to the buyer, you need to first ensure that you must agree in advance to the sales price and payment method. Once the buyer and seller have agreed to these two main aspects of the sale, the seller needs to follow this process:

Step 1: Get the purchase details in order

The seller must obtain the following details from the buyer:

- Emirates ID number

- Mobile number

- Traffic File or Traffic Code (TC) Number

Step 2: Download the ‘Dubai Drive’ app and log in with your UAE Pass account

Next, download the ‘Dubai Drive’ app from RTA, which is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices. Then, open the app, tap on the ‘login’ button on the homepage and sign in with your UAE Pass account.

Step 3: Apply for the service

On the homepage, tap on ‘Vehicle Licensing’ services and select the ‘My Plates’ option. When you select this service, you will be able to see your number plate, licence details and Emirates ID number already reflecting in the system, as you have signed in using your UAE Pass account.

Tap on ‘Apply for Transferring the Plate Number Ownership’ and enter the buyer's TC Number, Emirates ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Sign the Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA)

The app will then verify your identity using the UAE Pass app, after which you can sign the Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA). You will sign the agreement through the UAE Pass app, which offers the digital signatures option to users. To know more about how to sign your documents through UAE Pass, click here.

Next, the buyer will be notified about the contract through SMS on their registered mobile number. They would then need to access their ‘Dubai Drive’ app and sign the agreement with their UAE Pass account.

Step 5: Pay the service free online

Once both parties have signed the agreement, the seller will need to pay the service fee for the transfer of plate ownership online. The cost of the service is Dh120.

Step 6: The buyer receives the plate ownership certificate