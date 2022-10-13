1. Download the ‘Dubai Drive’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Log in using your UAE Pass account.

3. Once you have logged in, the system will show your dashboard with details of the vehicles under your name.

4. Tap on ‘My vehicles’ and then select ‘Change Vehicle Ownnership’ from the list of services available.

5. You can only use this service if you do not have any pending fines, or if the vehicle is still under a bank loan.

6. You will then be asked to provide the Emirates ID of the interested buyer.

7. Once you have provided the Emirates ID number, you will be asked to sign a Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) after the system has verified your identity.

8. You can complete signing the agreement securely through the UAE Pass app, which provides the service within the app.

9. The SPA will then be sent to the buyer, who will need to sign it in a similar manner.

10. He or she will then need to settle the SPA fees, which is approximately Dh450, along with Dh20 as a knowledge fee charge.

11. Once the payment has been made, you will have two weeks to visit an RTA customer happiness centre to hand over the vehicle number plates. This step is necessary to complete the transfer of ownership of the vehicle.

12. Once the plates have been handed over, the buyer will receive a notification from RTA. He or she can then choose to collect the same number for the vehicle or choose another number plate, as per their preference.