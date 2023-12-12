Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out an initiative to streamline the buying and selling of vehicle plates along with the transfer of plate ownership via the UAE Pass.
RTA confirmed that the service offering aimed to facilitate the selling and buying vehicle number plates among the public. The process is conducted in an official and verified manner where the two parties sign a Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the plate ownership transfer document using their UAE Pass, eliminating the need to visit customer’s happiness centres. As such, the service saves the time and effort of RTA’s clients and adds to their happiness.
To carry out the process successfully, the seller and the buyer have to agree in advance to the sales price and payment method, as per the applicable terms and conditions, and the seller has to obtain the details of the buyer (UAE Pass, telephone number or traffic file). Afterwards, the selling and buying process will be registered using the verified UAE Pass. The final step is to pay the prescribed service fees.
RTA is actively pursuing a digital transformation drive by using the latest technologies to upgrade the level of services offered to all community members. This initiative corresponds with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to position Dubai as the world’s smartest city.