Dubai: Renewing your driving licence in Dubai takes no more than 10 minutes – thanks to the smart government initiatives, the process can be almost entirely done online, except for the eye test, for which you will have to visit a registered optician’s shop.

What is the validity of a driving licence? The first time a driving licence is issued, it is for a period of five years for UAE and GCC nationals and two years for other nationals. Once that duration is completed, the licence will be renewed for 10 years for UAE and GCC citizens and five years for residents. Renewal of driving licences is available online in most of the emirates. To renew your driving licence, you must settle all your traffic fines. A fine of Dh10 per month will be levied on customers who delay renewal of the driving licence for more than one month.

Step 1: Get an eye test

You would need a valid eye test to renew your licence. You can get your eye test done at an optical shop registered with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Remember to keep the following documents with you:

- Original UAE driving licence

- Original Emirates ID

If you do not have the original documents with you, you may check with the shop if they accept digital versions of both these documents. To find out how you can add a digital driving licence to your Apple Wallet, click here and to find out how you can access the digital version of your Emirates ID, click here.

Cost: Around Dh140 - Dh180. The exact cost varies, based on the service provider.

As soon as you pay for your eye test, the optical specialist will update the RTA system with your test result. You will then receive an SMS on your registered mobile number, informing you that the eye test has been uploaded and you can now proceed to renew your licence.

Step 2: Clear any fines you may have incurred

If you have any fines on your driving licence, you will need to pay them off before proceeding. Click here to find out how you can pay your traffic fines.

Step 3 – Apply for renewal

In Dubai, you can apply for renewal through:

1. RTA website – rta.ae

2. RTA’s smartphone application – ‘RTA Dubai’, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices

3. At an RTA customer service centre or kiosk

1. RTA website

- Visit rta.ae and click on ‘driver and car owner’ in the menu on the top of the screen. Next, under the licence tab, select ‘Apply for renewing a driving licence’.

RTA driving licence renewal through rta.ae Image Credit: Screenshot/Gulf News

- You will see the following details related to your traffic file:

o Emirates ID

o Driving licence

o Number plate

o Traffic code

o RTA account

How to set up an RTA account If you do not have an existing online account with RTA, you can set it up easily by following these steps:

• Download the app from the Apple App Store.

• Next, open the app and tap on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the homepage. Log in with the UAE Pass.

• If your UAE Pass and RTA account are not linked, you will receive a pop-up notification to link your UAE Pass and RTA account. If you do not have an RTA account tap ‘Register’.

• Your details such as full name, email address, nationality and mobile will be entered automatically by UAE Pass, all you have to do is verify the details and create a username and password.

• Next, enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number via SMS.

Also read How to apply for UAE PASS and access government services online

- Depending on the document type you select, enter the document details.

- You will then be given a summary of whether or not you have any black points on your licence and the results of your eye test. Tap on ‘next’.

- Select a delivery method:

o Kiosk – the app will give you a map with kiosk centre locations. At the kiosk, you can get the driving licence printed out through RTA smart machines.

o Collection – You will be able to see details of the locations from which you can collect your driving licence.

o Courier – if you wish to have the driving licence delivered to you, enter your address details here.

o eDocument – you will be asked to provide your email address and phone number for this option.



- Pay the fees – you will be given the total cost of the service.

2. Through the ‘RTA Dubai’ app

If you choose to renew your driving licence through the app, you will first need to make sure you have your digital accounts set up – specifically your UAE Pass account and the RTA account. Once that is done, the entire process of renewal will not take longer than a few minutes and you will immediately receive the new driving licence’s digital copy on your phone, with the option to have the physical copy delivered to you or collect it from a kiosk. For a detailed guide on how to use this option for licence renewal, click here.

3. At an RTA customer service centre or kiosk

Another easy way to get your driving licence renewed is to visit an RTA customer service centre or kiosk. The benefit of using this option is that you will be able to immediately get the physical copy of your driving licence as well.

Simply visit one of the smart kiosks at a government transactions centre, at an RTA customer happiness centre or a dedicated service centre. An easy way to find a location near you is to visit the RTA website – rta.ae or check the RTA Dubai app. When selecting the service for licence renewal, you will get the option to check kiosks and smart service centres nearest to you.

Step 4: Receive/collect physical copy of your new driving licence

If you choose to complete the process through digital options like the website or app, you will almost immediately receive the digital version of your driving licence.

To get a physical copy, you have the following options:

1. Get it couriered to you.

2. Collect it from a customer service centre.

3. Get it printed through a smart kiosk.