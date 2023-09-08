Dubai: UAE residents can complete their medical fitness test within 30 minutes and even receive the results within minutes or on the same day.

Government-approved medical centres in the UAE like Smart Salem in Dubai and Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC) in Abu Dhabi provide VIP packages, which allow UAE residents to fast track their residency visa process.

Here are the details.

What is a medical fitness test? In order to be able to obtain a work or residence permit, foreign nationals above the age of 18 need to be free of all forms of communicable diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Tuberculosis (TB).



The medical test consists of three parts: a physical examination, a blood test, and a chest X-ray – all of which screen for a range of diseases such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, syphilis, and hepatitis.

Abu Dhabi - Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC)

If you are an Abu Dhabi resident, you can complete all your screenings for the medical fitness test at the government approved locations of CHSC, which is recognised by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DOH) to provide residence visa medical screenings, occupational health screenings, and other medical screening services.

How long does it take to conduct the medical test?

The entire process which includes registration, physical examination, blood test, and chest x-ray is done under 30 minutes.

When will I receive the results?

For those who opt for the VIP package, and their screening is done before 11.30am, they will receive their results on the same day.

Apart from the VIP package, you also have the option to take the fast-track screening, which will give you the result within 24 hours or the standard screening, which will give you the result within 48 hours.

How do I book an appointment?

You can book an appointment with CHSC in three ways:

1. Online - capitalhealth.ae/for-guests/book-an-appointment/

2. Call centre - 800 727 336

3. Walk-ins – you can walk into a CHSC branch but it is recommended to book your appointment in advance to avoid delays.

Cost

VIP Screening - Dh500

Fast-tract screening – Dh350

Standard screening – Dh250

CHSC locations and timings

1. Al Jazira Branch

• Monday to Thursday - 7am to 4.30pm

• Friday - 7am to 3.30pm

• Saturday - Closed

• Sunday - 7am to 1.30pm

2. Al Ain Branch

• Monday to Thursday - 7am to 4pm

• Friday - 7am to 3.30pm

• Saturday - Closed

• Sunday - 7am to 1.30pm

3. Mussafah Branch

• Monday to Thursday - 7am to 4pm

• Friday - 7am to 3.30pm

• Saturday - Closed

• Sunday - 7am to 1.30pm

4. Al Dhannah Branch

• Monday to Thursday - 7am to 4pm

• Friday - 7am to 3.30pm

• Saturday - Closed

• Sunday - 7am to 1.30pm

5. Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD)

• Monday to Thursday - 11am to 7.30pm

• Friday - 2pm to 7.30pm

• Saturday - Closed

• Sunday – 11am to 7.30pm

It is important to note that VIP screening is available at Al Jazira and Mussaffah branches only.

Required documents for medical fitness test • Copy of the entry permit (for a new visa) or copy of the residence visa (for visa renewal).

• Original passport.

• Original Emirates ID (for visa renewal).

• Clear photograph.

• A mobile number and email.

Dubai – Smart Salem

Smart Salem is a premium medical fitness centre for residency services operated by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD).

According to the Smart Salem website – smartsalem.ae, they provide medical screening for all mainland and free zone employees, corporations, families and household domestic staff.

How long does it take to conduct the medical test?

The entire process, which includes registration, physical examination, blood test and chest x-ray can be done within 30 minutes.

When do I receive the medical fitness test results?

You will receive the medical fitness certificate within 10 minutes.

How do I book an appointment with Smart Salem?

1. Online – smartsalem.ae

2. Walk in – you can also walk into any of the Smart Salem Centres and request for a medical fitness screening.

Cost

Dh700 - per person.

Smart Salem locations and timings

1. City Walk – Al Wasl

• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm

• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.

• Saturday - Closed

• Sunday – 7am to 2.30pm

2. Index Tower – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm

• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.

• Saturday and Sunday – Closed.