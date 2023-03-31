Dubai: Smart Salem, a medical fitness provider in Dubai, has announced to open its first-ever dedicated visa medical fitness centre at Dubai Knowledge Park, a member of TECOM Group PJSC.
The facility will provide a suite of visa processing service including the fastest medical fitness results in Dubai.
The latest Smart Salem Centre aims to deliver medical fitness results within 30 minutes. The medical fitness and visa processing centre have five private blood collection rooms, two X-ray rooms, a state-of-art on-site laboratory, six smart check-in kiosks. The 8,000 square foot facility has the capacity to service up to 500 customers each day.
The facility was inaugurated by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in presence of Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA, Khalifa Abdulrahman Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, and Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President — Business Services, TECOM Group.
Dr Al Mulla said: “Dubai’s Health Sector is thriving and we are keen to foster and promote health investments across key areas such as medical fitness. We are also keen on implementing the latest medical technologies to improve efficiencies, enhance convenience and provide the highest quality of specialised medical services.
‘The expansion of Smart Salem centres across the geographical areas of Dubai, further enhance the provision of excellent, technology-driven, proactive and convenient services to ensure customer happiness.”
Innovative healthcare services
Khalifa Abdulrahman Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, said: “The opening of the new centre at Dubai Knowledge Park is testament of the close cooperation with strategic partners to enhance our medical fitness examination services in terms of time, effort, and accuracy. The opening of the new Smart Salem Centre reflects the commitment of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation to provide smart and innovative healthcare services that improves the quality of life of our community.”
Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, said: “We continue to innovate and find even better ways to deliver this service. Our new Dubai Knowledge Park centre is incredibly comfortable, efficient, and easily accessible.”
Read More
- Residents warned against rumours, cybercrime: ‘Your freedom is restricted by the limits of the law’ campaign launched
- World leaders congratulate UAE President on new leadership appointments
- Emirati citizens proud of their leaders, thankful to be in the UAE
- One Billion Meals Endowment gets pledges of Dh65m from different entities
Seamless services
Customer Happiness Officers will escort customers throughout their visit along with a digital queuing system to ensure a hassle-free experience. Smart Salem is also integrated with the Dubai Government and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) systems for an instant, paper-free exchange of health records and medical testing results.