Dubai: Emirati citizens of the UAE have welcomed the new leadership in the capital and lauded the decision by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in making a series of appointments on Wednesday.

Sending their best wishes to the leaders - Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, the said the UAE is in safe and able hands.

Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, consultant and director of oncology services at Burjeel Holdings, said: “I am pleased to learn about the recent resolutions issued by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, regarding the appointment of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the UAE Vice President. This decision underscores the country’s unwavering commitment to advancing the growth and development of its citizens and solidifies its position as a leading nation in the region.

"With Sheikh Mansour’s extensive experience in various leadership roles, including Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of the Presidential Court, I have no doubt that he will demonstrate exceptional acumen in his new position. This appointment serves as a testament to his remarkable leadership qualities and expertise."

The UAE’s decision to appoint two Vice Presidents, His Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a prudent measure that reflects the country’s progressive approach to governance. I am confident that under their joint leadership, the UAE will continue to flourish and serve as a model for other nations in the region and beyond.”

Raheel Daneshi, 31, an educationist, said, “UAE’s march toward greatness continues with the leaders of the new generation, Sheikh Hazaa, Sheikh Tahnoon, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled who were entrusted by the UAE President with their responsibilities. Our founding father Sheikh Zayed set the ground for the UAE to reach the highest levels of achievements and raised generations of great leaders. I am confident that we will see the same leadership and values in the new generation of leaders. May God protect our leaders and our country.”

Khaled Al Hammadi, a retired citizen, said, “We congratulate the people of the UAE and renew our loyalty to the wise leadership with these choices that are in the interest of the Emirates. The wise leadership will continue on the UAE’s path of achievements, achieve more globally and enhance the well-being of the people of the country.”

Dr Sara Al Bastaki, President of Emirates Society of Colon & Rectal Surgery, said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed leaders. We wish that Almighty Allah brightens their path forward and empowers them to perform their duties for the best of the UAE. We the people of UAE stand by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the newly appointed leaders.”

Mohammed Khamis Obaid Mubarak, another citizen, said, “Congratulations to Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammedon on your new positions. The confidence of the President and the dedication and ability with which you got here will continue to serve you well as you move along in your path. It is well-deserved. Success is yours, the march continues. May God protect the Emirates and its people.” Jumma Moosa Hassan Al Madani said, “We are so proud of our leaders and we fully trust the President’s appointment decisions. We would like to congratulate the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the other newly appointed leaders.”