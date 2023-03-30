1 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan applauds while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, awards Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly-appointed UAE Vice President, with the Mohamed bin Rashid Sash during a Sea Palace barza, in January 11, 2023.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly appointed Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly appointed Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pray for martyrs at Wahat Al Karma, after Eid Al Fitr prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, June 25, 2017.
From left: Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hazza visit the Panorama Digital Command Centre, after attending a Supreme Petroleum Council meeting, at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Headquarters, November 27, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) at Qasr Al Watan under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mansour, December 13, 2022.
Sheikh Mansour attended the second day competitions of the Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE's celebrations of the 51st Union Day, November 26, 2022.
Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Mansour participated in a ceremony marking the completion of the largest offshore NPCC oil platform, June 29, 2019.
Sheikh Mansour attended the 14th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition, March 15, 2023.
Sheikh Mansour during the final exercise of the fifth session of the national and reserve service recruits, held in the Al Hamra Camp in the Western Region.
Sheikh Mansour attended the ADNOC Downstream Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.
