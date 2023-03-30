1 of 12
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly appointed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM
2 of 12
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, with Sheikh Khaled.
Image Credit: WAM
3 of 12
Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Khaled inaugurated Khalifa Port’s expansion.
Image Credit: WAM
4 of 12
Sheikh Khaled attended the penultimate (sixth) stage of the 5th UAE Tour, greeting the elite cyclists as they passed along the route.
Image Credit: WAM
5 of 12
Sheikh Khaled during his visit at the 14th Emirates Skills National Competition, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Image Credit: WAM
6 of 12
Sheikh Khaled inaugurates Trail X, the first mountain bike trail of its kind in Abu Dhabi, on Hudayriyat Island.
Image Credit: WAM
7 of 12
Sheikh Khaled at Yas Marina Circuit to review preparations for hosting the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.
Image Credit: WAM
8 of 12
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with Sheikh Khaled at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai.
Image Credit: WAM
9 of 12
Sheikh Khaled inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM
10 of 12
Sheikh Khaled at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
Image Credit: WAM
11 of 12
Sheikh Khaled with Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: WAM
12 of 12
Sheikh Khaled inaugurates the 14th edition of Abu Dhabi Art, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
Image Credit: WAM