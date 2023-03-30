Abu Dhabi: Top Emirati officials, including members of the Federal National Council (FNC) and others across various government organisations and departments, have affirmed that the decisions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with regard to the top leadership appointments will contribute to advancing the civilised, developmental and humanitarian march of the emirates in various fields and sectors.

They said the decisions of the President and his wise choices prove that he strives diligently and sincerely towards the continuity of excellence, advancement and strengthening of the pillars of leadership and the foundations of leadership in the emirates, and that the decisions have warmed the hearts of one and all due to their importance and positive impact on the country.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Chairman, Dubai Airports. Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said, “I congratulate Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed on their appointments to lead our nation to new heights, with the trust placed in them by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.”

Naemah Al Sharhan, Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, said, “We congratulate ourselves and the people of the Emirates on the wise decisions, and this indicates the leadership thought that puts the interest of the country and the citizens first, and the decisions will have a positive impact on realising achievements and improving the level of services, and the country’s elevation on international forums in light of its distinguished position.”

Obaid Khalfan Al Salami Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, FNC member, said, “We are blessed with goodness, blessings and gifts. We congratulate their Highnesses for their positions, may God help them to serve their country under the leadership of His Highness, the President of the UAE, and his brothers, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates.”

Sabreen Al Yammahi, another FNC member, said, “The insight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, keeps pace with the development witnessed by the state in all fields and supports its continuity, and we bless these decisions and wish the honourable Sheikhs success in their tasks. We are confident that such decisions are only supportive of the goals of the Union’s march, may God grant them success and direct their steps for the good of the Emirates and the people of the Emirates.”

New page in the country’s history

Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Deputy of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, said, “We extend our highest congratulations and blessings to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of his appointment as Vice President of the State, and to Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for their appointment as Deputy Rulers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We also extend our congratulations to Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As we congratulate ourselves and the people of the Emirates on these new leadership appointments in accordance with the decisions and decrees issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, we affirm that it is an extension of the march of growth, prosperity and development throughout the country, and writes a bright new page in the history of the UAE.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, said, “Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on announcing the new leadership appointments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We celebrate the appointments of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We are confident that under the visionary leadership of our esteemed leaders, the UAE will continue to reach new heights in the fields of innovation, space exploration and sustainable development. We are proud to be part of this ambitious nation and look forward to contributing to the realisation of the UAE’s strategic vision for a brighter future.”

Saeed Al Janahi, Director of Operations at the Dubai Film and TV Commission, said, “We extend our heartiest congratulations to our leaders and wish them the very best in their new positions. We trust and believe in the decisions of our country’s leadership to take the right decisions which is why we are where we are today. God bless our leaders and the people of this great country.”

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said, “The new positions are an expression of the great confidence that our leadership places in Their Highnesses to ensure the continuation of progress and prosperity.