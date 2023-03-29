Abu Dhabi: Born in Abu Dhabi in 1970, the newly-appointed UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan completed his high school education in Abu Dhabi before pursuing further studies in the United States.
In 1993, he earned his Bachelor's degree in International Relations.
In 1997, Sheikh Mansour took up the role of Chairman of the Office of his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a position he held until Sheikh Zayed's passing in November 2004.
That same month, Sheikh Mansour was appointed Minister of Presidential Affairs, a role created after merging the Office of the President and the Presidential Court into the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. In May 2009, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister.
In July 2022, Sheikh Mansour became Minister of the Presidential Court, following a Federal Decree issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
In addition, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed assumes many key local and federal posts.
• Minister of the Presidential Court
• Chairman of the Ministerial Council for Development
• Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE)
• Chairman of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA)
• Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD)
• Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA)
• Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)
• Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education
• Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Charity Foundation (KBZF)
• Deputy Chairman of the General Budget Committee (Federal)
• Member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC)
• Member of the Board of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)
• Member of the Board of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
• Member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs
• Deputy Chairman of Mubadala Investment Company
An accomplished equestrian and athlete, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed actively participates in and supports a range of traditional and modern sports.
• Chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA)
• Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS)
• Chairman of the Board of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.