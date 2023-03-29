Abu Dhabi: With the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a resolution, appointing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as the country’s second Vice President, to serve alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE President issued two Emiri decrees appointing Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed also appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi by an Emiri decree issued in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.