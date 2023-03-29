Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled was born on January 8, 1982 in Abu Dhabi. He is an eldest son of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Khaled graduated from the American University of Sharjah (BSc, International Relations) and from King’s College London with a PhD from the Department of War Studies in 2014.

Sheikh Khaled was appointed as Chairman of the National Commission for the security of electronic management in 2015. He was appointed as chairman of the State Security Department, with the rank of Minister in 2016.

Sheikh Khaled was appointed as Deputy National Security Adviser, with the rank of minister on January 16, 2017.

Sheikh Khaled was appointed a member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office in 2019. He was appointed as Board of Directors of Adnoc in 2021.

He was an author of the Three Islands mapping the UAE-Iran dispute a book detailing the Seizure of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs which was published in 2013.

Sheikh Khaled has witnessed the signing of the agreement between the Abu Dhabi Government and the XPRIZE Foundation, the global leader in incentivized prize competitions, in the presence of a number of government leaders and strategic partners. The contract is the major authority corporation until today for XPRIZE.

Shaikh Khaled has inaugurated newly renovated Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, most prominent cultural landmarks. The Cultural Foundation’s new spaces include a 900-seat theatre and the all-new Abu Dhabi Children’s Library.

Shaikh Khaled was involved in the launching of the Saadiyat Grove in Abu Dhabi and Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain.

Sheikh Khaled has launched the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative along with Prince William at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu dhabi in February 2022. Sheikh Khaled and Prince William also discussed their work on globally impactful sustainability initiatives, and were briefed on the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi’s ongoing work to protect the environment and enhance biodiversity.

He has named and inaugurated the street formerly known as Al Sough Street, after late urban planner of Abdul Rahman Makhlouf. Renaming the street after the former Director of the Urban Planning honours his role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s early urban development during the 1960s and 1970s.

Sheikh Khaled has launched the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to act as a catalyst to strengthen Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)’s position as a leading stock market in October 2021.

He inaugurated the new coding school that offers tuition-free, peer-to-peer learning - 42 Abu Dhabi is the first GCC campus of the internationally renowned 42 Network of coding schools in October 2021.