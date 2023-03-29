Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a series of appointments, both in his capacity as UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

As Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and also restructured the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired by the Crown Prince.

The new appointment comes within a series of major appointments made by Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday.

Separately, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, the UAE President issued a resolution, appointing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court as the country’s second Vice-President to serve alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued two more Emiri decrees appointing Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Newly appointed leaders congratulated

Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the newly appointed leaders on the great trust the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, placed in them.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, extended his congratulations to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on their appointments.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, also expressed his congratulations to the four Sheikhs.

Sharjah

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated the newly appointed leaders on their new posts.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also extended his congratulations the newly appointed leaders of the country.

Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman congratulated Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The Ruler also congratulated Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

Sheikh Humaid congratulated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Fujairah

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamad congratulated Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

Sheikh Hamad also congratulated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Umm Al Qaiwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saud also congratulated Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as UAE Vice President. He extended his congratulations to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also congratulated Sheikh Mansour on his new appointment, wishing him success in his new mandate.

