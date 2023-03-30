Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the newly appointed leaders on the great trust the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, placed in them.
Sheikh Mohammed extended congratulations to Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan for being appointed as the deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.
He also congratulated Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for being appointed as the country’s second Vice-President, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
“I congratulate my brother Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed for the UAE President’s confidence he placed in them,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“With you and your fellow leaders of the new generation, the UAE’s march will continue, the flag will continue to fly proudly, and glory will be consolidated. May Allah protect the UAE and its people, as well as its pride and prosperity,” the Vice-President added.