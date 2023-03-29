NAT TAHNOUN BIN ZAYED 1.JPG-1680119725687
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the UAE’s National Security Adviser. Born on December 4, 1968, Sheikh Tahnoun had previously served as Deputy National Security Advisor in 2013.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Tahnoun was appointed as the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, following a restructuring resolution issued by the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.

Sheikh Tahnoun manages a business portfolio that supports the UAE’s national security interests and business sector.

He is the head of Abu Dhabi-based Royal Group, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ), and Chairman of First Abu Dhabi Bank.