Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the UAE’s National Security Adviser. Born on December 4, 1968, Sheikh Tahnoun had previously served as Deputy National Security Advisor in 2013.
Earlier this month, Sheikh Tahnoun was appointed as the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, following a restructuring resolution issued by the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.
read more
- Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun appointed Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi
- Sheikh Khaled: Rise of the leader over the years
- UAE President names Sheikh Khalid Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour as Vice President
- UAE President issues Emiri decree to restructure Abu Dhabi Executive Council
- Sheikh Mansour: Profile of new UAE Vice-President
Sheikh Tahnoun manages a business portfolio that supports the UAE’s national security interests and business sector.
He is the head of Abu Dhabi-based Royal Group, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ), and Chairman of First Abu Dhabi Bank.