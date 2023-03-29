Abu Dhabi: In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE President has issued two Emiri decrees appointing Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.
Prior to this appointement Sheilkh Tahnoun was National Security Adviser. Sheikh Hazza was vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President also issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.