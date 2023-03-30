Abu Dhabi: Born in 1965, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the fifth son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first President of the UAE. Currently 58 years old, Sheikh Hazza has now been appointed as the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Hazza graduated from the Faculty of Administrative and Political Sciences at UAE University in 1988. He has been serving as the Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council since 2010.
Sheikh Hazza began his career at the State Security Department in 1983. He held various positions within the department, including Vice Chairman between 1989 and 1992, and Chairman between 1992 and 2006. He served as National Security Advisor between 2006 and 2016, as per the Federal Decree No. (91) of 2006 issued by President. Moreover, he has held the positions of Chairman of the Emirates Identity Authority, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
Sheikh Hazza is actively involved in sports, being the first Vice-President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, first Vice-Chairman of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He also serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) since February 28, 2021, and is a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council.
In recognition of his pioneering role in the development of football and his unwavering support, Sheikh Hazza was granted the honorary presidency of the UAE Football Association.
Sheikh Hazza oversees numerous sports activities within the UAE, particularly in Abu Dhabi, and is known for his strong relationship with the sports community and sports media. He has had a significant impact on the emergence and development of “Super Magazine” sports.