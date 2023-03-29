Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree restructuring the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chaired by Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Additional members include Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office/Strategic Affairs Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority/Strategic Affairs Council; Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance/Strategic Affairs Council; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy.
Other members also include Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Major General Pilot Staff Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health; and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.