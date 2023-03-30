Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated the newly appointed leaders on their new posts.
Sharjah Ruler congratulated Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as UAE Vice President. While expressing his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Sharjah lauded his great efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE in all the responsibilities that he assumed.
The Ruler of Sharjah wished the Vice President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.
Sharjah Ruler also congratulated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his sincere congratulations to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed for winning the confidence of the President, wishing them success in supporting the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for achieving more progress.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also congratulated them on their appointments.