Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a series of appointments, both in his capacity as UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.
As Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and also restructured the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired by the Crown Prince.
The new appointment comes within a series of major appointments made by Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday.
Separately, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, the UAE President issued a resolution, appointing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court as the country’s second Vice-President to serve alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued two more Emiri decrees appointing Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.