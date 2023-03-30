Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which he congratulated His Highness on the new leadership appointments in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad prayed to the Almighty Allah that these appointments would provide a strong impetus for the country's development and progress, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.