UAE's EDGE Group partners with Ecuador to enhance border security systems

Advanced tech to boost Ecuador's border protection
EDGE Group has signed a Letter of Intent with Ecuador’s Ministry of National Defence to support the development of the country’s border protection systems.
The agreement was highlighted during the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Ecuador, reflecting growing cooperation between the two countries.
Under the agreement, EDGE will work with Ecuador to modernise surveillance systems and strengthen border security capabilities through advanced technology solutions.
The planned programme will run over several years and is expected to include the delivery of modern monitoring systems, training programmes and the development of local capabilities to ensure long-term operational readiness.
Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial at EDGE Group, said the agreement marks an important step in strengthening ties between the UAE company and Ecuador’s defence sector.
“This agreement reflects our commitment to working closely with Ecuador’s Ministry of Defence,” he said. “EDGE has experience in delivering national security and surveillance programmes in different regions, and we look forward to supporting Ecuador with advanced technologies and local capability development.”
Officials said the project aims to enhance border monitoring and improve coordination between security units through integrated systems designed to support effective operations.
EDGE has previously delivered similar security infrastructure programmes in regions including Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. These projects typically include surveillance networks, command centres and training programmes aimed at building local expertise.
The company said such initiatives are designed to support countries in addressing evolving security challenges while strengthening long-term operational capabilities.
The agreement highlights the UAE’s growing role in international defence cooperation and technology partnerships, as companies from the country continue to expand their presence in global markets.
Officials noted that the cooperation between EDGE and Ecuador reflects a shared focus on strengthening security infrastructure through modern solutions and knowledge exchange.
