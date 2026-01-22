Tawazun Council Boosts Defence with Dh2.3 Billion Contracts at UMEX 2026
The Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement announced a new package of contracts awarded in favour of the Ministry of Defence on the second day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026. The package comprised four contracts with a total value of Dh1,479,826,000.
This brings the total number of contracts concluded during the first two days of the exhibitions to eight, with an aggregate value of Dh2,359,611,000.
The second-day deals reflect Tawazun Council’s strategic approach to supporting the development of advanced defence capabilities, strengthening reliance on modern technological solutions, and expanding partnerships with national and international companies operating in the fields of unmanned systems, simulation, and training.
The contracts were announced by the council’s official spokespersons, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi and Manaa Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, who noted that the pace of announcements throughout the exhibition underscores the rapid momentum witnessed by the defence and security industries sector.
Three contracts were announced for EDGE Group. The first involves a contract to develop the autonomous NIMR vehicle, valued at Dh10.556 million. The second covers the development of QX unmanned aerial systems, valued at Dh45.140 million. The third contract includes the procurement of ANAVIA HT-750 aircraft, valued at Dh1.396126 billion.
In addition, another contract was signed with Houbara Defence and Security for the procurement of remotely operated vehicles for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), valued at Dh8 million.
The spokespersons confirmed that further announcements will continue on the third and final day of the exhibition, with additional contracts expected to support national security and defence objectives and reinforce the UAE’s position in advanced defence industries.
Local and international companies showcased defence systems powered by artificial intelligence during their participation in the seventh — and largest to date — edition of UMEX and SimTEX 2026, held in Abu Dhabi, attracting significant attention.
The showcased technologies included robots and multi-purpose systems serving civil, commercial, and defence sectors; unmanned aerial vehicles; tracking and scanning devices; and high-precision monitoring and data-analysis displays. These solutions contribute to enhancing security and community safety frameworks, improving services, and advancing operational performance in line with global best practices.
Mohammed Al Qamzi, Chief Executive Officer of MERSAD, said: “We are participating in UMEX 2026 as an Emirati company specialising in the manufacture of unmanned systems. We offer a range of technologies, including ground-based systems and aerial platforms such as drones for air operations. Our ground solutions include detection and reconnaissance technologies that can be further developed based on client requirements.”
He added that these systems are powered by artificial intelligence, contributing to the advancement of defence capabilities by reducing time and effort, delivering intelligent analytics, improving field performance, enhancing operational readiness, and raising personnel efficiency in handling diverse operational scenarios in line with approved best practices.
Al Qamzi emphasised that the exhibition, which presents the latest innovations in unmanned systems, smart control technologies, and advanced applications of simulation and artificial intelligence, will have a significant impact on supporting and developing national industries, enhancing their competitiveness, and enabling access to international markets in line with future requirements and advanced manufacturing sectors, thereby supporting long-term sustainable development.
Abdullah Saeed of ASA said: “We are participating in this global exhibition by showcasing unmanned aerial vehicles ranging in size from two to 14 metres. These technologies have become highly influential across society, both in military and civilian applications, including defence missions as well as civil uses such as equipment delivery and land surveying.”
He noted that the company manufactures drones with varying specifications to meet the needs of entities and individuals, serving the community while ensuring adherence to global best practices in unmanned systems, simulation, and training, and supporting community security. He added that the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to observe the practical capabilities of artificial intelligence in realistic operational environments, serving as an ideal business platform for specialised companies to present their latest products aligned with simulation and training requirements locally and globally, while attracting leading international, regional, and local firms in unmanned systems, simulation, training, and AI.
Ahmed Al Mansoori of Eagle Dynamics Technology Systems, an Emirati company established in 2018, said: “Our participation in UMEX includes showcasing AI-enabled virtual-world training systems that support mission planning, post-mission information analysis, mission execution training, and the use of allied forces. We also present simulation systems for drones and infantry forces, among others.”
He stated that the exhibition highlights a wide range of advanced technologies and innovative solutions in unmanned systems, simulation and training, artificial intelligence, and technological applications. It serves as a global platform supporting the growth and development of mobile systems, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions, defence support, unmanned vehicles, advanced logistics systems, and more.
Mansour Al Romaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi–based UAE company UAV 71, said: “We manufacture multi-purpose aircraft, including tactical platforms, with customisation options ranging from three to 15 inches depending on demand and use. We also provide spare parts such as batteries and propellers, along with all drone-related accessories.”
He added that the company offers training services for various segments of society, from children to professionals, including specialised training such as tactical and cinematic applications, as well as general services including programming, assembly, and maintenance.
Al Romaithi noted that the global exhibition showcases the latest innovations and technologies in unmanned systems, simulation, and training, presenting diverse solutions such as robotics, artificial intelligence applications, and future technologies with civil, commercial, and defence uses. By bringing together global industry leaders and decision-makers under one roof, these advanced industries and innovations—whose role now extends beyond defence to commercial and civilian applications—will help strengthen frameworks for cooperation and partnership with international industry stakeholders, and support the transfer and localisation of advanced technologies in the UAE.
