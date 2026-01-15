EDGE makes DIMDEX debut with wide defence showcase

EDGE’s stand will feature selected systems from its growing portfolio
EDGE Group will make its first appearance at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) as a main sponsor, marking an important step in the group’s growing presence in the region and its closer cooperation with Qatar.
At the exhibition, EDGE will present a broad range of defence systems, highlighting its ability to deliver complete and integrated solutions across air, land, sea and digital domains. The display reflects the group’s focus on supporting regional security needs with proven and ready technologies.
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said the debut at DIMDEX is a clear signal of the group’s long-term approach to the region. “This participation shows the strength and maturity of EDGE’s capabilities. We are here to build lasting partnerships and to offer solutions that meet the region’s evolving security needs,” he said.
EDGE’s stand will feature selected systems from its growing portfolio. In the air domain, the group will showcase unmanned and precision systems designed for patrol, border security and targeted missions. These include the SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the RASH family of precision-guided munitions. The THUNDER guidance kits will also be on display, offering scalable and cost-effective strike options.
Maritime security will be another key focus. EDGE will present the FALAJ 3 and FA400 offshore patrol vessels, along with the 170 M-DETECTOR platform. These vessels are designed for a wide range of missions, including surveillance, transport and maritime awareness, with flexibility for both manned and unmanned operations.
Surveillance and sensing systems will also feature strongly. EDGE will display the KASHIF 600 electro-optical system for unmanned platforms, alongside the MIRSAD series of surveillance and targeting systems and the TAWAQ S radar. These technologies support continuous monitoring and situational awareness across different environments.
In the electronic warfare field, EDGE will highlight systems aimed at protecting operations in challenging signal environments. These include the BORDERSHIELD border surveillance system and the GPS PROTECT anti-jamming platforms.
The exhibition will also include non-lethal solutions and ammunition from CONDOR and LAHAB Defence Systems, space and data solutions through the ZENITH platform, and land vehicles such as the AJBAN MK2 and HAFEET MK2, designed for mobility across varied terrain.
EDGE’s participation at DIMDEX underlines its ambition to be a trusted regional partner, offering advanced defence capabilities that are built, tested and ready for today’s operational demands. Visitors can explore the full range of EDGE solutions at Stand H8 132.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox