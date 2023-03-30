Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, extended his congratulations to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on their appointments.
In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Congratulations to my brothers, Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour, and Sheikh Khaled, on the immense trust placed in them by the President. As national leaders, they embody Zayed’s legacy and vision. May God bless them with success in their service to our nation and its people.”
Meanwhile, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, also extends his congratulations to the four Sheikhs.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Maktoum said, “ “Congrats to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed on the trust bestowed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. As the UAE’s development journey continues, may it remain prosperous and blessed. May God guide your steps and grant you success in all that’s good.”