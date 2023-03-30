1 of 9
Left to right: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, are seen in this photo taken on February 22, 2015.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza during a visit to the Municipal Community Center, at Khalifa City, November 18, 2021.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza attends a virtual Supreme Petroleum Council meeting, November 22, 2020. Hazza serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) since February 28, 2021, and is a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza greets former and current Abu Dhabi Government employees in occasion of the Abu Dhabi Government Golden Jubilee, during a Sea Palace barza on October 24, 2016.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza attends the opening of Cityscape Abu Dhabi, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, April 16, 2019.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza is seen presenting the graduation certificate to one of the students during the Khalifa University's graduation ceremony at the ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Sheikh Hazza speaks with a teacher during a tour of the Applied Technology High School and Secondary Technical School, September 07, 2016.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza with a student during the graduation ceremony of the twenty ninth Batch of graduating Cadets from the Police College, February 13, 2019.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hazza attends the virtual opening of World Future Energy Summit, at the Crown Prince Court, January 19, 2021.
Image Credit: WAM