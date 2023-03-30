Dubai: World leaders have sent congratulatory messages to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on appointing new leaders in Abu Dhabi.

In separate messages, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arbia Mohammed bin Salman congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Al-Nahyan on new leadership appointments.

On Wednesday, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahan appointed Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, as Vice President along with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

In their cable of congratulations, the Saudi leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite both countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman wished the UAE more prosperity while underscoring the deep brotherly bond and the bilateral ties between both countries.

For his part, the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations, wishing all the new appointees success in serving the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity,” SPA reported.

Turkish President

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Thursday also received a phone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye, during which he congratulated His Highness on the new leadership appointments he issued in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reported Wam.

President Erdogan prayed to the Almighty Allah that these appointments would contribute to the country’s development and progress, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

He also expressed his wishes of success for the new leaders in serving their country and its people.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks to the Turkish president for his congratulations and the sincere feelings he showed towards the UAE leadership and people, wishing Turkiye and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

Kuwaiti Emir

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah sent a cable on Thursday to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan congratulating him on assuming the post of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince. In his cable, he wished him success and everlasting health.

Kuwaiti Emir also congratulated Sheikh Mansour also sent a congratulatory cable to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, expressing his best wishes and success on the new post.

Bahrain King

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to the UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, following the issuance of an Emiri decree appointing Shaikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The King wished UAE President abundant health and happiness so as to continue leading his country’s development march to meet the aspirations of the brotherly UAE people for further progress and prosperity, under his wise leadership.

King Hamad also congratulated Sheikh Khaled on his appointment as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, wishing him every success in serving his brotherly country and contributing to its continued progress and prosperity.

He also sent a similar cable to the UAE President on the appointment of Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice-President. He also congratulated Shaikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi. The King wished the newly-appointed officials every success in serving their country and people.

Pakistan Prime Minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also tweeted to congrulate President Mohamed bin Zayed on new appointments. “Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership and working together towards a brighter future for our people and the region,” he tweeted.

Sharif also congrualted Sheikh Mansour in another tweet. “Heartfelt felicitations from the people and the government of Pakistan on the appointment of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Vice President of the UAE. May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people,” he said on his twitter handle.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain