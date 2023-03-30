Dubai: Expatriates from across nationalities in the UAE have lauded the new appointments made by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday. Welcoming the move, they conveyed their best wishes to the leaders - Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Chinese expat Sunny Yang, a senior official at TCL MEA in Dubai, said, “The appointment of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as Vice President, along with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is an excellent move, bringing together their experience and expertise to enhance the UAE’s growth prospects. The appointment of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi will bring valuable leadership to the UAE due to their extensive experience in national security, being able to provide the right leadership to the government and businesses. The UAE President continues to demonstrate his ability to make wise decisions and shows that he knows how to put the right people in the right positions. We congratulate him and his team and wish them all the best as they continue to lead the UAE towards growth and prosperity.”

Kuwaiti national Rashed AlFadala, CEO of Bridge Medical GPO, said: “It is my honour to extend my felicitations to our new leaders. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has set a new standard of excellence for leadership in the UAE by naming Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mansour’s extensive experience in government and business, combined with his leadership of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, makes him an exceptional choice for the role of Vice-President. Similarly, Sheikh Khaled’s accomplished record as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and his key role in major development projects make him a deserving candidate for the position of Crown Prince. The appointments of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi further underscore the President’s focus on strong and capable leadership. Their vast experience and knowledge of the region’s political and economic landscape are invaluable assets to the UAE.”

Addressing the leaders, Indian expat Hala Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, Harley International Medical Clinic, said: “Please accept my warm congratulations and best wishes for your success, Your leadership will further encourage, motivate and enhance innovation and introduce new and improved technology in all sectors, including healthcare.”

Kiwi expat Tracey Inglis, freelance events executive, welcomed the new leadership and wished them well. “We are proud expats living in the UAE. We trust the new leadership will take the UAE to newer heights under the guidance and leadership of the UAE President. As expats, we welcome the new leadership to pave the way for more success to the nation and its residents,” she said.

Mark Ryan, Head of Specialists at Raha International School, Taaleem, said: “In my opinion, the new appointments come with excitement and opportunity. As an educator in the region, I always like to see those in leadership putting education, health and the well-being of young people as a priority. The new appointments have shown a history of caring and supporting the youth of Abu Dhabi. Especially, when it comes to physical fitness and competitive sports. The UAE is a country that truly values family and community and the new appointments will continue to strengthen the commitment to these areas.”

Dr. Adel Mohamed Yasin Al Sisi, Chief Medical Officer & Consultant- Intensive care. Prime Hospital, said: “The winds of progressive change are blowing through Abu Dhabi, and I wish to congratulate Shaikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. As the eldest son of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled who has displayed unparalleled dynamism and wisdom in all the key positions he has held, comes as a truly deserving honour. Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s appointment as Vice President of UAE, indicates how his success as a highly functional athlete and youth icon has inspired the emirate and the nation. As Minister of Presidential Affairs and later as Deputy Prime Minister, Shaikh Mansour has demonstrated his high calibre and under his leadership, the country is poised to reach new heights.

Likewise, it is truly commendable that Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Shaikh Tahnoun bin Zayed have assumed the august office of Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi. Both have proved their astute leadership qualities beyond doubt. All the four appointments have spread joyous tidings among people as well as in the highest echelons of administration. For residents of the UAE, these appointments help further strengthen faith in the wise leadership of Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed. Smooth transition and assumption of power in a country like the UAE is a strong indicator of the maturity of the UAE as a nation.”

John Leonard Del Rosario, Customer Service Manager, said : “It is great to see a new leadership in the UAE. Having lived in the UAE for long, we expats have been impressed with the vision of our leadership. We are secure living in the emirates for we know there is a responsible leadership that is taking care of residents. We are happy about the announcement of new leaders and trust it will take the UAE to new levels.”

“We in the healthcare sector would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The new leadership appointments reflect the wisdom of our great leaders, the aspiration of our fellow citizens and residents, and the continuity of the journey set by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

