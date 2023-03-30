The appointments of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President along with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mark a turning point for the UAE.

These young leaders of a new generation are poised to continue the country’s march towards progress, development and prosperity.

The UAE has long been a symbol of progress and leadership in various fields, from infrastructure to technology, and from education to tourism. These appointments demonstrate the country’s commitment to continuing this legacy of success and growth, with a fresh outlook and new ideas.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. As Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, he has overseen some of the country’s largest and most successful development projects, including the Hub71 start-up incubator.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

He is also widely respected for his leadership qualities, strategic vision, climate initiatives and business acumen, which will be crucial in driving the country’s economic growth and development in the years to come.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has been a driving force behind many of Abu Dhabi’s recent achievements. As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, he has been instrumental in shaping the country’s economic policies and business strategies.

He has also played a key role in transforming Abu Dhabi’s legal system, with a focus on ensuring fairness and justice for all residents, regardless of their background or nationality.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

As head of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Sheikh Mansour has led efforts to boost employment opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector, in line with the country’s broader goals of creating a diversified and sustainable economy.

His leadership and vision will be invaluable in helping the UAE navigate the challenges and opportunities of the coming years.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed are both accomplished leaders in their own right, with extensive experience in government, business and sports. Their appointment as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi reflects the country’s commitment to fostering talent and leadership at all levels.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

As the UAE looks to the future, these young leaders will play a key role in shaping the country’s destiny and charting a course towards greater prosperity and success. Their energy, enthusiasm and vision will be instrumental in driving the UAE’s continued progress and development, and ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of global innovation and leadership.