Dubai: UAE Rulers have congratulated newly appointed leaders and wished them success in achieving more progress and achievement for the country.

In his message, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, congratulated Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity.

The Ruler of Ajman also congratulated Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President. While praising Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Ajman lauded his great efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

He wished the Vice President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

Sheikh Humaid also congratulated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Fujairah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, congratulated Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

He also congratulated Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

While expressing his sincere congratulations to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Fujairah lauded his great efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

The Fujairah Ruler also congratulated Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi

01st December 2010 - His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. – WAM

Umm Al Quwain Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He expressed his sincere congratulations to Sheikh Khaled for winning the confidence of the President. He also wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity.

Sheikh Saud also congratulated Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President. While expressing his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain praised his remarkable efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

He wished the Vice President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

Sheikh Saud congratulated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also congratulated Sheikh Mansour on his new appointment, wishing him success in his new mandate.

01st December 2010 - His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. - WAM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Saud said: “The journey of giving and achievement in our dear country and Abu Dhabi continues with greater will and determination, thanks to the directives and leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and today it is gaining renewed momentum and a strong impetus.’

“On this occasion, we would also like to congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on this right choice and assuring him that the journey of the Union will move forward strongly towards achieving its goals during the next 50 years under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. We all stand by His Highness as brothers and sons, united by the love of the UAE and the willingness to give continuously and spend what is precious and valuable for its sake, and we are united by the goal of working tirelessly so that its flag remains always lofty.’’

Sheikh Saud congratulated Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President.