Micro-goals, anyone?

Let's face it: Staring at a never-ending to-do list can be overwhelming. However, breaking your tasks into bite-sized pieces makes it much easier to stay focused, explains Shelley Bosch, a Dubai-based corporate wellness expert. Instead of thinking, ‘I need to finish this entire report today,’ tell yourself, ‘I’m going to write the introduction in the next 30 minutes.’ You’ll be impressed at how much more manageable and motivating your work becomes when you tackle one thing at a time. Moreover, every little win will give you the energy to keep going. Moreover, as Roh Hafez, Life Coach at The Hundred Wellness Centre explains, focus on one task at a time. Multi-tasking, which causes your attention span to constantly shift, will actually cost you time and efficiency at completing tasks. Commit to completing one task before moving onto the next one.

Pro tip: Use the Pomodoro technique to stay on task. Work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to recharge. After four sessions, take a longer 15-30 minute break. You’ll conquer tasks in no time.

Put distractions on time-out

Okay, who can really resist the temptation of a new notification on their phone? Yet, those distractions add up quickly, and before you know it, you've lost an hour to TikTok and a random online shopping spree. To combat this, create a distraction-free zone during your work hours, says Caroline Joseph, an Abu Dhabi-based neuropsychologist. Mute notifications: Set your phone on Do Not Disturb or use apps help you stay off your phone while working.

Clear the clutter

Tidy up. A cluttered desk equals a cluttered mind. Clear your workspace, and watch your focus improve instantly.

Give your brain a break

We’ve all heard about the importance of breaks, but how many of us actually take them? You might think pushing through long hours of focus will make you more productive, but in reality, your brain needs downtime to recharge. “So, take a walk around the block, grab a snack, or chat with a colleague for five minutes. These little breaks actually help you focus more when you return to work, making you more productive in the long run,” says Bosch.

Bonus: Studies show that regular breaks can reduce mental fatigue and boost creativity. In fact, 2012 research, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, used fMRI scanners to examine brain activity during ‘rest’ periods. It found that the brain remains highly active, processing memories and planning for the future, which is crucial for creativity and problem-solving

So next time you’re tempted to skip your break, remember that it’s an investment in your productivity.

Go for a little walk

A few minutes of stretching or a brisk walk can refresh your body and mind in no time. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A quick burst of exercise, even just a few minutes of stretching, can improve focus and boost your energy. So, whether it’s a short jog, a few jumping jacks, or a couple of stretches at your desk, get your blood pumping, and watch your brain’s focus power surge, explain both Bosch and Hafez.

Pro tip: Try setting a timer to remind yourself to move every hour. A few minutes of stretching or a brisk walk can refresh your body and mind in no time.

Some healthy food, please

What you eat impacts your ability to focus, and unfortunately, junk food isn’t doing you any favours. Foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and lean proteins fuel your brain, keeping it sharp and alert. Try snacking on nuts, berries, or even dark chocolate to give your brain a boost, explains Cynthia Khalil, a Dubai-based dietician.

Pro tip: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon and walnuts, are particularly good at boosting cognitive function and concentration. So, next time you’re heading into a big meeting or important project, make sure to snack correctly.

A good sleep routine

Sleep might be the most underrated focus booster out there. Without proper rest, your brain can’t function at its best, explain the experts. Lack of sleep is linked to poor concentration, memory lapses, and even emotional instability. So, if you want to stay sharp at work, get those 7-9 hours of sleep each night. You’ll find that your ability to focus and your overall mood improves dramatically, say the experts.

Pro tip: Create a bedtime routine that helps you wind down. Avoid screens an hour before bed, and try to stick to a regular sleep schedule. Your brain will thank you the next day.

Listen to music

It helps establish a mental environment conducive to focus, allowing you to immerse yourself in your work without the usual distractions. Image Credit: Pexels.com

A little jazz and some blues, anyone?

Music has a remarkable ability to eliminate distractions and enhance focus. When you’re trying to concentrate, background noise—whether it’s conversations, traffic, or office clatter—can easily pull your attention away from the task at hand. Enter music: Whether it’s calming instrumental pieces or motivating rhythms, the right music creates a barrier against external disruptions. Joseph adds, “It helps establish a mental environment conducive to focus, allowing you to immerse yourself in your work without the usual distractions.” By guiding your mind with steady rhythms or soothing melodies, music transforms your workspace into a place of productivity, where concentration flows naturally.

Train your brain

How about a crossword for your thoughts?