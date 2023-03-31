Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched an awareness drive aimed at reducing the harm on the state’s reputation, its figures and its establishments by combatting rumours and cybercrime, and highlighting the importance of constructive criticism.

The campaign, titled “Your freedom is restricted by the limits of the law”, focuses on raising community awareness on the importance of constructive criticism, its methods and approaches.

Law to combat rumours, cybercrime

The campaign also reminds people about the legal penalties stipulated in Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 to combat rumours and cybercrime.

The launch of such campaign comes in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly-appointed UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote community awareness to address negative behaviour and phenomena, in a manner that supports the maintenance of security and social stability.

Awareness campaign

The campaign aims to raise legal awareness in an innovative way to the target groups of university students, employees in both government and private sectors, and parents.

It also seeks to diversify the means of education and using modern technology to providing educational material through various media platforms such as radio and TV programmes and press reports.

It focuses on the use of social media platforms due to their wide reach among the various segments of society, through the production of audio-visual and electronic materials, including educational films, radio programs and electronic videos, in addition to the publication of a large number of educational leaflets.

The campaign will also include the publication of a set of stories and case facts presented before courts, aiming to extract lessons from them, as well as direct lectures that the centre will organise for university students, schools, employees and parents.

Lectures will also be held in councils (Majalis), with the objective of raising awareness about self-censorship frameworks and being keen on the use of suitable and appropriate words, language, and expression across digital applications or public conversations.

Complaints

In addition, the campaign intends to educate the target audience about the rules for submitting complaints to government institutions, the importance of having a positive culture through proper expression and constructive criticism through the proper channels allocated.

Moreover, the campaign seeks to highlight the risks of spreading abuse in the virtual world, the negative impact of posts through ill-conceived social media, and the correct methods for submitting a complaint — and not resorting to social media as a tool to put pressure on entities or people to achieve any objectives.