Abu Dhabi: The UAE views the illegal online trade or trafficking of firearms and explosives as a serious crime, with a minimum one-year jail sentence imposed on offenders, the UAE Public Prosecutions has warned.
The offender may also have to pay a fine of up to Dh1 million.
“Whoever creates, manages or supervises a website, or publishes information on an information network or information technology means with the intent of trafficking in, or promoting, firearms, ammunition or explosives in cases other than those permitted by law shall be sentenced to detention for a term of no less than one year, and [pay] a fine of no less than Dh500,000 and not more than Dh1 million, or either of these two penalties,” the UAE Public Prosecution said.
The regulation is outlined in Article 29 of the Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes.