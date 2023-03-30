Dh50m from Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments announced a Dh50 million contribution over the next five years to help provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations around the world, as well as fight hunger and malnutrition. In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Azizi Developments also rang the market opening bell to mark its support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid over the past few years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later “1 Billion Meals” in Ramadan 2022.

The campaign offers individuals, institutions, businesses and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference in a sustainable way. DP World Foundation

Azizi Developments announced a Dh50 million contribution over the next five years to help provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations around the world Image Credit: Supplied

Dh10m from DP World Foundation

DP World’s charity and humanitarian arm, the DP World Foundation, also contributed Dh10 million to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign. The contribution by DP World Foundation is part of a remarkable response by individuals, institutions and businesses alike, who raced since the campaign’s launch to show their support for its aim of fighting hunger and malnutrition around the world.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “As is his custom, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched yet another exceptional humanitarian initiative that positively impacts human lives. His outstanding efforts put the UAE at the forefront of global humanitarian efforts.

“Our contribution to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, and its ambition of being the largest Ramadan food aid fund in the world, reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts. We are thrilled to be part of this campaign, helping provide a food safety net for vulnerable and underprivileged people wherever they need it most,” he added.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its role in alleviating humanitarian issues across the world. It captures the spirit of Ramadan and the generosity of the people of the Emirates.

Emirati businessman donates Dh5 milion

Meanwhile, an Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath also announced his contribution of Dh5 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

Gheyath, Owner of GINCO Group of Companies, said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is testament to the values of giving and generosity deep-rooted in the UAE since its foundation, as it will surely encourage members of its community to compete in virtue to support this humanitarian endeavor. It is an honor to take part in a campaign that translates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of encouraging the participation of all community groups, individuals and institutions alike, to support humanitarian efforts in a way that ensures sustainable good and extends the reach of such efforts,” he added.

Deliveroo Support

Food delivery company Deliveroo announced its participation in the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” as well. Deliveroo users will be able to donate the value of any number of meals towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign. In easy, simple steps, Deliveroo users can donate values of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500 towards the campaign.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East: “We are proud to participate in the ‘1 Billion Meals’ programme for the second time, and to contribute to this impactful initiative that provides essential support to vulnerable communities worldwide. By leveraging the reach of the Deliveroo platform, we are enabling our users to conveniently donate and help combat food insecurity around the world.

Donation Channels