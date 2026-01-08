The appointment underscores the UAE’s determination to sustain international efforts
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has appointed a special envoy to reinforce its international engagement in countering extremism and terrorism, as part of its continued commitment to global cooperation in the field.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has appointed Maqsoud Kruse as the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ envoy for combating extremism and terrorism, the ministry announced.
The appointment underscores the UAE’s determination to sustain joint international efforts to counter extremism and terrorism. The country’s approach is rooted in promoting tolerance, coexistence and moderation, countering hate speech, criminalising all forms of discrimination and strengthening a culture of mutual respect as essential pillars in addressing the threat of terrorism.
In his new role, the envoy will support the UAE’s efforts by strengthening international partnerships and representing the country at relevant local, regional and international conferences, seminars and meetings. His responsibilities will also include following up on international resolutions, particularly those issued by the UN Security Council, related to countering extremism and terrorism, as well as the United Nations’ global counter-terrorism strategy.
Maqsoud Kruse expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Abdullah for the confidence placed in him and said he looked forward to working closely with international partners. He added that he aims to represent the UAE in international forums and to share the country’s experience and forward-looking vision in advancing global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, while promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices in this field.
