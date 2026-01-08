GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE appoints special envoy to strengthen fight against extremism

The appointment underscores the UAE’s determination to sustain international efforts

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Maqsoud Kruse
Maqsoud Kruse
nhriuae

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has appointed a special envoy to reinforce its international engagement in countering extremism and terrorism, as part of its continued commitment to global cooperation in the field.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has appointed Maqsoud Kruse as the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ envoy for combating extremism and terrorism, the ministry announced.

The appointment underscores the UAE’s determination to sustain joint international efforts to counter extremism and terrorism. The country’s approach is rooted in promoting tolerance, coexistence and moderation, countering hate speech, criminalising all forms of discrimination and strengthening a culture of mutual respect as essential pillars in addressing the threat of terrorism.

In his new role, the envoy will support the UAE’s efforts by strengthening international partnerships and representing the country at relevant local, regional and international conferences, seminars and meetings. His responsibilities will also include following up on international resolutions, particularly those issued by the UN Security Council, related to countering extremism and terrorism, as well as the United Nations’ global counter-terrorism strategy.

Maqsoud Kruse expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Abdullah for the confidence placed in him and said he looked forward to working closely with international partners. He added that he aims to represent the UAE in international forums and to share the country’s experience and forward-looking vision in advancing global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, while promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices in this field.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Liverpool's German midfielder #07 Florian Wirtz (L) celebrates with teammates after VAR overturned the offside decision for Liverpool's first goal to equalise 1-1 during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage in London on January 4, 2026.

'Liverpool can do special things ahead of Arsenal tie'

3m read
Dramatic rescue ends with both taken to hospital for treatment

Man jumps at Grand Mosque; officer injured in rescue

1m read
Dubai Safari Park announces first-ever Festive Village experience

Dubai Safari Park debuts first Festive Village

3m read
Are you excited to fly Emirates soon? Dubai's flagship airline is giving away amenity pouches in Economy and Premium Economy classes.

Emirates fliers to get a special gift this December

1m read