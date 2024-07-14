As part of the cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan retains his role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

The Education and Human Resources Council chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and vice-chaired by Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been expanded to include the Ministry of Community Development, along with the existing Ministries of Education, Higher Education and Federal Universities, and Human Resources and Emiratization. Additionally, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed has been appointed head of the National Center for Quality Education.

Additionally, the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education will merge with the Ministry of Education. Sara Al Amiri has been appointed as the Minister of Education in the UAE, and Abdulrahman Al Awar will serve as the Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, while continuing his role as Minister of Emiratization and Human Resources.

Ahmed Belhoul has been named the Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Higher Colleges of Technology, in addition to his responsibilities as Chairman of the UAE Space Agency. Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei has been appointed as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, bringing her extensive experience from the private and government sectors to create economic opportunities in line with the national economy's significant growth.

Making the announcement on his X platform, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has now joined the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and has been appointed as the Minister of Defense.”

“Hamdan is known for his supportive nature, and his deep connection with the people, something which holds him in high regard. We are confident that his addition to the UAE government will greatly contribute to shaping the future of the UAE.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “Today, we also announce the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister while he continues in his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Education and Human Resources Council, led by Sheikh Abdullah and vice-chaired by Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been restructured. This reform includes the integration of the Ministry of Community Development into the Council alongside the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Federal Universities, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. Additionally, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed has been appointed as head of the National Center for Quality Education.

“Under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikha Maryam, the council will serve as a guarantee for the stability and continuity of educational plans and strategies. The Council is tasked with overseeing the development of our national human capital, as envisioned by the President of the UAE, covering areas from early childhood education through to higher education and employment, promoting Emiratisation, and fostering family stability. It aims to nurture generations committed to their identity while embracing the values of society and adapting to future scientific and technological advancements.

“As part of the governmental reforms, we also announce that the Emirates Schools Establishment, and the Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education will be merged with the Ministry of Education. Additionally, Sarah Al Amiri has been appointed as the new Minister of Education in the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Prime Minister also announced that Abdul Rahman Al Awar will take on the role of Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, alongside his current responsibilities as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the Federal Government.

“Under the new changes in the Federal Government, Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei is now appointed as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship. With her extensive experience in both the private and government sectors, Alia will play a vital role in creating substantial economic opportunities for the UAE people. We also thank Sarah Al Musallam for her efforts during the last period, wishing her continued success in serving her country,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We pray to Allah to help everyone serve the UAE and its people. We reaffirm that change is an integral part of our development journey—a journey driven by boundless ambition. As we move forward, our prospects remain bright, and our future is prosperous as long as we continue to dream ambitiously for our country,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Hamdan thanks UAE leadership

Expressing his thanks and gratitude for the UAE leadership, Sheikh Hamdan stated: "We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this trust and assignment.”