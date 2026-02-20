MAX Fashion unveils Ramadan 2026 Collection

Bessan Ismail leads MAX’s Ramadan 2026 family edit in warm neutrals and soft shine
MAX unveils its Ramadan 2026 collection with a special collaboration that brings together style, authenticity, and heartfelt connection. This season, celebrated singer Bessan Ismail joins Max Fashion as the face of the Ramadan campaign, adding a distinctive cultural and fashion perspective to a collection inspired by togetherness and timeless design.
From her Syrian roots to stages across the UAE and the region, Bessan Ismail represents a new generation of Arab artists shaping culture on their own terms. Through music, acting, and digital storytelling, she blends independence with emotion, ambition with authenticity, qualities that align seamlessly with Max Fashion’s ethos of making style accessible, inclusive, and rooted in real life.
The Ramadan 2026 collection reflects the beauty of timeless family dressing, brought to life through a warm neutral palette accented with soft whites and gentle metallic highlights. Designed for the entire family, from parents to children and babies, the collection offers coordinated silhouettes that feel cohesive yet individually refined.
Linen-blend fabrics form the foundation of the range, delivering breathable comfort with an elevated touch, while delicate embellishments and subtle shine introduce a festive layer suited for both daytime gatherings and evening occasions. The result is a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic that captures the true essence of Ramadan celebrations.
You can shop the collection at the nearest Max store or online