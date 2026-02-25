REDTAG unveils its 2026 Ramadan Fashion Collection, designed around the season’s everyday rhythm

Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer at REDTAG, said, “As one of the region’s most trusted value retailer, we approach Ramadan as a full-season wardrobe need, not a single shopping moment. Families move through many occasions in these weeks, and what they wear needs to feel modest, on-trend, and versatile, easy to style from everyday moments to evening gatherings, and through to Eid. That is exactly what this collection delivers: trend-led silhouettes, thoughtful details, and breadth across women, men, and kids, designed for how families dress during Ramadan. Our long-term commitment is simple: make modern fashion easy to afford at scale, season after season, while staying true to the cultural rhythm and expectations of the communities we serve.”



The Ramadan collection is available across REDTAG stores and online at redtagfashion.com, with curated edits for women, men, and kids.