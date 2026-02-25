REDTAG unveils its 2026 Ramadan Fashion Collection, designed around the season’s everyday rhythm

REDTAG’s Ramadan range serves modern modesty and coordinated looks
In the GCC region, Ramadan is not simply a date on the calendar, it is a lived rhythm. Days soften into quieter routines, evenings gather momentum, and families move together between home, prayer, and shared tables. For this season, REDTAG introduces its 2026 Ramadan Fashion Collection to meet that rhythm with intention - offering modest, trend-led pieces that feel right for reflective moments, family gatherings, and the celebrations that follow.
Built for families seeking versatility, style, and ease, REDTAG’s Ramadan edit brings multiple moods into one cohesive story: understated everyday wear, elevated evening looks, and coordinated outfits that transition seamlessly from iftar visits to Eid occasions. The collection reflects Ramadan dressing as it is truly lived, considered, comfortable, and quietly celebratory, while staying true to REDTAG’s value-first promise.
Rooted in calm confidence, Mocha Muse leads with relaxed silhouettes and earthy neutrals, fluid, wearable pieces that prioritise comfort without compromising presence. For evenings shaped by visits and gatherings, Fashion Hotspot steps forward in jacquards, richer tones, and refined embellishments designed for when the night calls for something more luminous.
Bridging the space between every day and occasion, Festive Co-ords offers coordinated sets that make getting dressed feel effortless & polished enough for hosting, relaxed enough for real life. Soft romance arrives through Rose Reverie, while Kaftan Fixture embraces flowing forms and elegant detailing that feel timeless through the season. Completing the narrative, Modest Hotspot reinterprets modest fashion with contemporary silhouettes balancing structure with movement for a modern Ramadan wardrobe.
In line with REDTAG’s family-first identity, the women’s collection is complemented by dedicated men’s and kids’ ranges designed to carry the same seasonal sensibility. Men’s pieces explore clean tailoring, modern textures, and coordinated looks that shift smoothly from daytime commitments to evening gatherings. For children, the edit mirrors Ramadan’s colour stories in playful-yet-polished designs helping families express a unified, joyful look across Ramadan and into Eid.
With a strong footprint across Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the wider GCC, REDTAG continues to shape value fashion through scale, consistency, and an understanding of what families actually need: variety, wearability, and modern trend translation without creating friction at the checkout. This Ramadan, the brand reinforces its category leadership by making modest, occasion-ready fashion accessible across women, men, and kids designed for the season.
Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer at REDTAG, said, “As one of the region’s most trusted value retailer, we approach Ramadan as a full-season wardrobe need, not a single shopping moment. Families move through many occasions in these weeks, and what they wear needs to feel modest, on-trend, and versatile, easy to style from everyday moments to evening gatherings, and through to Eid. That is exactly what this collection delivers: trend-led silhouettes, thoughtful details, and breadth across women, men, and kids, designed for how families dress during Ramadan. Our long-term commitment is simple: make modern fashion easy to afford at scale, season after season, while staying true to the cultural rhythm and expectations of the communities we serve.”
The Ramadan collection is available across REDTAG stores and online at redtagfashion.com, with curated edits for women, men, and kids.