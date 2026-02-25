Ekatra launches in Dubai, bridging cultures and elevating fashion

The brand spotlights fashion’s hidden talents, from designers to artisans
Dubai: Ekatra, a visionary multi-label online fashion collective, officially launched its debut platform in Dubai on 12 February 2026, marking a new chapter in the city’s expanding fashion ecosystem.
Ekatra aims to redefine how fashion lovers discover, connect with, and purchase from top international and South Asian design talent.
The glamorous launch event took place at Hikari Dubai in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), attracting Dubai’s influential social set, prominent industry professionals, media figures, and fashion enthusiasts. The evening celebrated creativity, community, and a shared passion for elevated fashion.
Guests were treated to a dynamic runway showcase featuring models presenting curated collections from a lineup of renowned designers, including Ajiesh Oberoi, Babita Malkani, Taali, and many more, highlighting the breadth and depth of design excellence that Ekatra represents.
Founder Neha Bhandari delivered an inspiring address, outlining her vision for Ekatra as more than a commercial marketplace but as a global fashion community that bridges cultures, elevates emerging design voices, and offers fashion lovers an immersive, curated, and socially connected shopping experience.
"Ekatra was born from a deep passion for fashion and the belief that great design should be accessible — not just physically, but emotionally and culturally.
The brand brings together designers, artisans, and hidden gems — the dark horses of fashion — who deserve to be seen, worn, and remembered.
Each piece represents heritage, craftsmanship, and a story waiting to be told”.
Ekatra’s launch underscores a broader trend of community-driven fashion initiatives worldwide and demonstrates the city’s continued growth as a cultural and creative destination. With its curated digital platform and commitment to fostering meaningful connections, Ekatra is poised to become a destination of choice for style-savvy consumers and designers seeking global reach.