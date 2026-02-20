REDTAG unveils a 2026 Ramadan home collection

Designed around the moments that define Ramadan hospitality, the collection spotlights the areas of the home that guests experience most anchored in statement tableware and serveware, decorative accents and soft furnishings, alongside bedding essentials including comforters, cushions & more. From coordinated dining pieces that elevate the hosting experience to layered textures that warm up living spaces and bedrooms, the range helps households create a home that feels festive yet lived-in, welcoming, refined, and ready for gatherings from the first week of Ramadan through to Eid.



Rather than presenting a single seasonal look, REDTAG structures the Ramadan Home Collection around three distinct sub-collections - Zahraah, Suhoura and Layali each created to reflect a different hosting mood and home aesthetic, while remaining unified through coordinated palettes, refined finishes and mix-and-match styling across categories.